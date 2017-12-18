Neuvirth (leg) has been steadily improving, but won't be activated in time to face Los Angeles on Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Neuvirth has joined his teammates for the game-day skate ahead of each of the previous two contests, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com . Once the netminder is given the all-clear, Alex Lyon will head back to AHL Lehigh Valley and Neuvirth will resume the backup role behind a red-hot Brian Elliott.