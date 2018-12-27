Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Defending cage against Lightning
Neuvirth will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's road game versus Tampa Bay, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
Neuvirth returns to the crease following his 32-save victory over the Rangers before the Christmas break. The Czech netminder has struggled with injuries throughout the year and saw himself relegated to a backup role behind highly-touted prospect Carter Hart. If he can stay healthy, Neuvirth should see some action the rest of the way, although what the goaltending responsibilities look like once Brian Elliott (lower body) is cleared to return remains to be seen.
