Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Designated starter Saturday
Neuvirth will work between the pipes as Saturday's home starter against the Avalanche, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Colorado is the superior scoring team (3.25 goals per game) in this contest, and it's skated away with wins in two straight games, so Neuvirth will have his hands full. He did pitch a shutout his last time out, though, denying 33 shots from a highly competitive Blues squad on the road.
