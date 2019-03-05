Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Doctor's visit on tap

Neuvirth (lower body) is progressing in his rehab and has a follow-up appointment scheduled with the doctor this Friday.

Neuvirth has been sidelined since Jan. 3 with the lower-body issue, leaving the primary duties to Carter Hart (ankle) between the pipes. The Flyers have a backlog of goalies to choose from when Neuvirth and Hart return, which could put Neuvirth in a vulnerable spot in terms of his roster spot.