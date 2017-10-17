Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Draws Tuesday start
Neuvirth will occupy the goal for Tuesday night's matchup with the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth will make his second start of the season after largely ceding the starting duties to Brian Elliott in the early going. Neuvirth was serviceable in his first appearance, allowing only two goals during a visit to Los Angeles, but was unable to walk away with the W. The Czech goalie's skills could really be put to the test against a Florida offense that currently ranks fifth in the league with 4.00 goals per game, albeit after only four contests.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Stops 25 in tough-luck loss•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Receives start Thursday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Listed on roster for opener•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Won't start Thursday due to illness•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Back in pads•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Unprotected for expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...