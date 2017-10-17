Neuvirth will occupy the goal for Tuesday night's matchup with the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth will make his second start of the season after largely ceding the starting duties to Brian Elliott in the early going. Neuvirth was serviceable in his first appearance, allowing only two goals during a visit to Los Angeles, but was unable to walk away with the W. The Czech goalie's skills could really be put to the test against a Florida offense that currently ranks fifth in the league with 4.00 goals per game, albeit after only four contests.