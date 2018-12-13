Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Expecting birth of child any day
Neuvirth (personal) has left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their child.
While great news for the Neuvirth family, the goaltender's absence comes at a tough time for the Flyers as the team is already without Brian Elliott (lower body). Down its top two netminders, Philadelphia will now turn to Anthony Stolarz. To help bolster the crease, the Flyers recalled Alex Lyon from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Return cut short•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Could be back any day•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Will remain out through November•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Lands on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...