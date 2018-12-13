Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Expecting birth of child any day

Neuvirth (personal) has left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

While great news for the Neuvirth family, the goaltender's absence comes at a tough time for the Flyers as the team is already without Brian Elliott (lower body). Down its top two netminders, Philadelphia will now turn to Anthony Stolarz. To help bolster the crease, the Flyers recalled Alex Lyon from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.