Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Eyeing return as third Flyers netminder?
Neuvirth could be the Flyers third goaltender once he returns healthy "if that is what is right for the hockey club" says general manager Ron Hextall according to Marc Narducci of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hextall called three goaltenders "not an ideal situation," but he didn't shut down the idea altogether. Neuvirth began practicing with the team this week, but it's unclear when he will return. Last season, Neuvirth went 9-7-3 with a .915 save percentage and 2.60 GAA as a backup. Once he returns, he will only have value as a streaming option.
