Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Facing extended absence
Neuvirth (lower body) is expected to miss multiple weeks of action according to coach Ron Hextall, Craig Custance of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Neuvirth suffered a lower-body injury during Sunday's game against the Rangers, and apparently the injury is somewhat severe. In his undefined absence, newly-acquired Petr Mrazek will likely see the bulk of starts, with Alex Lyon filling in when needed, as Brian Elliott (lower body) remains at least a month away from returning.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Suffers lower-body malady•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Surfaces as Sunday starter•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Records 35 saves•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes 32 saves in shootout loss Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Looking for strong follow-up•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...