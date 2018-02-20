Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Facing extended absence

Neuvirth (lower body) is expected to miss multiple weeks of action according to coach Ron Hextall, Craig Custance of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Neuvirth suffered a lower-body injury during Sunday's game against the Rangers, and apparently the injury is somewhat severe. In his undefined absence, newly-acquired Petr Mrazek will likely see the bulk of starts, with Alex Lyon filling in when needed, as Brian Elliott (lower body) remains at least a month away from returning.