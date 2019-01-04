Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Falters early against 'Canes
Neuvirth allowed five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-3 home loss to the Hurricanes.
Neuvirth saw eight fewer shots than counterpart Petr Mrazek in this one, but his losing skid was extended to three games due to the Hurricanes blitzing him to the tune of four unanswered goals -- the scoring fray for the visitors began 1:56 into the second period and lasted until the 5:01 mark of the third. Philly would go on a three-goal run of its own, but the comeback bid fell short. Neuvirth must have better showings than this to hold off rookie netminder Carter Hart.
