Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Finally finds win column

Neuvirth turned in his best performance of the season Sunday, making 32 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over New York.

Carter Hart remains the only goalie in Philly worth owning, though, on this night, the oft-injured Neuvirth was stellar, especially in the final frame where he turned aside 12 of 13 shots to keep the game tied and force overtime. Following five scoreless minutes, Neuvirth stopped all four shooters in the shootout, paving the way for the Flyers to win for the third time in four games. His record improves to 1-2-0 on the year with a 4.33 GAA and .833 save percentage.