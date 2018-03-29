Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Further evaluation coming Thursday

Neuvirth is dealing with a lower-body injury and will undergo additional tests Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth can't catch a break, having just returned Wednesday from a lower-body issue that kept him out of the lineup. Although the team hasn't released further details yet and likely won't until he's examined again, it's reasonable to wonder if he aggravated the previous lower-body injury against the Avalanche. Alex Lyon -- who the team sent to the AHL in correspondence with Neuvirth's activation Wednesday -- would likely rejoin the active roster if Neuvirth isn't available for Sunday's game against the Bruins.