Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets back on ice, return timeline still unclear

Neuvirth (lower body) traveled to Detroit and participated in morning skate, but there's still no timetable for his return, NHL.com reports.

The Flyers reportedly will start Petr Mrazek against his former club Tuesday evening, as Neuvirth won't be available; nor will Brian Elliott, who is out with a lower-body injury of his own. Still, it's nice to see any sign of progress for Neuvy, as we had been hearing crickets since he landed on injured reserve a month ago.