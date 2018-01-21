Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets second straight win

Neuvirth made 28 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over New Jersey.

Neuvirth made his second-straight start, but just his third since Nov. 28. He won both of those starts, but we expect him to sit Sunday when the Flyers play the second half of a back-to-back. Neuvirth could see more playing time if he can continue to show the kind of efforts he's delivered this week.

