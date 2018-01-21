Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets second straight win
Neuvirth made 28 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over New Jersey.
Neuvirth made his second-straight start, but just his third since Nov. 28. He won both of those starts, but we expect him to sit Sunday when the Flyers play the second half of a back-to-back. Neuvirth could see more playing time if he can continue to show the kind of efforts he's delivered this week.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tending twine Saturday afternoon•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Holds on for OT win•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: In goal against visiting Leafs•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Saves all eight shots in relief•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes 30 saves in return to crease•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Will patrol crease Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...