Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Friday

Neuvirth will patrol the crease Friday against the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

This will be Neuvirth's third consecutive start since Brian Elliott suffered a lower-body malady that will keep him out 5-to-6 weeks. Neuvirth played phenomenally against the Golden Knights on Sunday, steering away 38 of 39 shots. However, Tuesday's start was a different story, when he yielded four goals on 36 shots in a shootout loss to the Devils. Still, the Flyers' offensive support makes Neuvirth a value option, as they've scored at least four goals in each of the last four games, easing the pain of his sub-par outings.