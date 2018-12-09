Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Sunday
Neuvirth will protect the net in Sunday's road game versus the Jets.
Neuvirth will make his first start since being activated from injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. He'll face off against a tough opponent right out of the gate, as the Jets rank ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per game and fourth with a 27.3 power-play percentage.
