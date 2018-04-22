Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Sunday

Neuvirth will be the home starter in Game 6 against the Penguins on Sunday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's no surprise that Neuvirth will be back in the blue paint after he steered away 30 of 32 shots in Game 5, including a point-blank shot from Sidney Crosby in the last minutes of the game. That was Neuvirth's first start since February, but it's clear he's anything but rusty. The 30-year-old backstop is a high upside pick as he looks to force Game 7.