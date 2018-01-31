Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Neuvirth (illness) will tend the twine against the Capitals on Wednesday, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With Brian Elliott (lower body) on injured reserve, getting Neuvirth back to 100 percent is good news for Flyers fans. The 29-year-old Neuvirth is currently sitting with a 5-6-1 record that includes one shutout and a .918 save percentage. Stopping Alex Ovechkin and company on the road will be no easy task for the Czech.
