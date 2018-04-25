Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Going under knife to repair both hips
Neuvirth will require arthroscopic surgery on each hip this offseason, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Neuvirth missed 25 games between Feb. 20 - April 15 before Flyers coach Dave Hakstol, who was desperate for answers in goal after Brian Elliott failed to impress in the conference quarterfinals, put him in against the Penguins for Games 3-6. The Czech backstop would end up winning Game 5 last Friday, but still ended up with a putrid .847 save percentage against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Neuvirth, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 campaign, reportedly will stay back in Philadephia as he recovers from his surgeries.
