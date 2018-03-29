Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Heads to dressing room

Neuvirth left the ice and went immediately to the dressing room during the second period of Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

All indications are that Neuvirth is dealing with an injury of some sort. That would be a tough blow for the veteran netminder, who was activated from injured reserve just Wednesday after an absence of over a month. More information on his situation will likely either later in the game or after the contest when coach Dave Hakstol addresses the media, but it's certainly not a good sign. Petr Mrazek replaced him in net and will likely retake primary netminding duties should Neuvirth be sidelined further.