Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Hits IR
Neuvirth (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Neuvirth was given a 4-6 week timetable for recovery from his lower-body issue, the move to injured reserve shouldn't be much of a surprise. More information on his timeline should begin to surface in the coming weeks when he begins taking steps in his recovery, Petr Mrazek figures to take on a workhorse role for the Flyers with both Neuvirth and Brian Elliott (lower body) unavailable.
