Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Holds on for OT win
Neuvirth saved 29 of 31 shots during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.
The Philadelphia backup has played well this year and sports a .924 save percentage and 2.35 GAA through 12 games. A leg injury cut into his action, and it's clear that Brian Elliott is the No. 1 starter, so Neuvirth's upside is currently limited. Still, based on his strong performance so far this season, the 29-year-old Czech is worth a look when given the starting nod.
