Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: In goal against visiting Leafs
Neuvirth will assume the home net for Thursday's clash against the Maple Leafs, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth staved off eight shots in a relief appearance against the Rangers on Tuesday, spelling Brian Elliott after the starter yielded five goals on 21 shots before getting the heave-ho from coach Dave Hakstol after two periods. Neuvy's upcoming opponent ranks eighth in total offense and is led by sophomore sensation Auston Matthews and his 33 points (19 goals, 14 assists) through 36 games. The 29-year-old boasts a 9-5-1 record, despite underwhelming peripherals (2.84 GAA, .902 save percentage) against the Buds in his career.
