Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: In goal Saturday
Neuvirth will defend the home net Saturday against the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth returned to the roster Thursday in a backup capacity and will take to the Flyers' cage for the first time this season Saturday. The veteran netminder posted a 2.60 GAA and a .915 save percentage while splitting time with Brian Elliott a season ago and will look to get his 2018-19 season off to a good start against an Islanders club averaging 2.60 goals per game over four road contests so far this season.
