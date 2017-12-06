Neuvirth will miss between 1-to-2 weeks with his leg injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia's backup goalie is on injured reserve, and now we have a timetable for Neuvirth's return. He's been decent in limited action this season with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage through eight games, but the Czech has only added two wins to the season ledger. Look for the Flyers to lean more heavily on starter Brian Elliott with Yale product Alex Lyon a possibility for some spot starts within the next week or two.