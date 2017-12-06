Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Injury to keep him out 1-2 weeks
Neuvirth will miss between 1-to-2 weeks with his leg injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Philadelphia's backup goalie is on injured reserve, and now we have a timetable for Neuvirth's return. He's been decent in limited action this season with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage through eight games, but the Czech has only added two wins to the season ledger. Look for the Flyers to lean more heavily on starter Brian Elliott with Yale product Alex Lyon a possibility for some spot starts within the next week or two.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Sustains leg injury•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Lands on IR•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Takes the loss Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Tuesday against San Jose•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Chased in loss to Canucks•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Receives starting nod Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...