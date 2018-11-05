Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Lands on IR
Neuvirth (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Oct. 30.
Neuvirth has played only one game in 2018-19, a loss to the Islanders back on Oct. 27 that saw him give up six goals on 22 shots. Considering he's once again found himself bitten by the injury bug, there's little reason to expect Neuvirth to be a factor in fantasy moving forward. Steer clear of the 30-year-old netminder until he proves he can stay healthy.
