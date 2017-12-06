Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Lands on IR
Neuvirth was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Wednesday.
The Czech goaltender hasn't played since Nov. 29, so it's assumed that he suffered the injury during practice. Additionally, no information is known as to the nature of Neuvirth's injury or how long he's expected to remain on the injured list, though it should be given in the coming days. Brian Elliott will shoulder additional goaltending duties in Neuvirth's absence.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Takes the loss Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Tuesday against San Jose•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Chased in loss to Canucks•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Receives starting nod Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Allows four goals in shootout loss•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Designated starter Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...