Neuvirth was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Wednesday.

The Czech goaltender hasn't played since Nov. 29, so it's assumed that he suffered the injury during practice. Additionally, no information is known as to the nature of Neuvirth's injury or how long he's expected to remain on the injured list, though it should be given in the coming days. Brian Elliott will shoulder additional goaltending duties in Neuvirth's absence.