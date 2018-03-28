Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Lifted from injured reserve

Neuvirth (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.

Surprisingly, the Flyers have a realistic chance to claim a playoff spot despite Petr Mrazek -- who was pried away from the Red Wings ahead of the trade deadline -- posting an .885 save percentage over 14 starts, and freshly demoted rookie Alex Lyon getting three starts of his own over that span. Neuvirth has gone 8-7-3 with a 2.61 GAA and .915 save percentage this season; it's widely expected that he'll get most of the work in goal for Philadelphia now that he's healthy.