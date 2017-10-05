Play

Neuvirth (illness) is listed on the roster report for the team's regular-season opener against the Sharks on Wednesday.

Although Neuvirth won't start the Opening Night contest, he is available off the bench if needed and is the expected starter for the club Thursday in the second of a back-to-back set to open the season. The duo is expected to share duties for the Flyers in 2017.

