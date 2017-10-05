Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Listed on roster for opener
Neuvirth (illness) is listed on the roster report for the team's regular-season opener against the Sharks on Wednesday.
Although Neuvirth won't start the Opening Night contest, he is available off the bench if needed and is the expected starter for the club Thursday in the second of a back-to-back set to open the season. The duo is expected to share duties for the Flyers in 2017.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Won't start Thursday due to illness•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Back in pads•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Unprotected for expansion draft•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Dealing with symptoms of concussion•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Upper-body injury surfaces•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Released from hospital, resting at home•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...