Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Looking for strong follow-up
Neuvirth will assume the starter's duties for Tuesday's contest against the Devils, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Neuvirth played a stupendous game in his last start, holding the Golden Knights to just one goal on 39 shots to escape with a win in Vegas. Considering Brian Elliott (lower body) remains without a timetable for return for now, this could be the Czech goalie's opportunity to seize the starting job once and for all. He'll look to do so against a New Jersey team that has dropped four games in a row.
