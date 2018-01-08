Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes 30 saves in return to crease

Neuvirth made 30 saves on 31 shots in his return to action Sunday against the Sabres.

Brian Elliott has been relied on heavily by the Flyers, but Neuvirth was finally able to make his first start since Nov.28. The backup netminder came up with several huge saves to stymie his former team and earn Philadelphia its third straight victory. Neuvirth has only appeared in 10 games this season, but he owns a solid .921 save percentage and makes for a decent spot start whenever Elliott is given a night off.