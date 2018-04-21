Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes 30 saves to avoid elimination
Neuvirth allowed two goals on 32 shots to stave off elimination and lead the Flyers to a 4-2 victory over the Penguins on Friday. The Penguins still lead the series 3-2.
With Brian Elliott struggling in this series, the Flyers turned to Neuvirth with their season on the line, and he pulled through with some very timely saves. Neuvirth helped the Flyers kill five penalties and saved a glorious chance from Sidney Crosby in the final minute to preserve a 1-goal lead. If the Flyers are going to force a Game 7, Neuvirth is going to have to be spectacular again on Sunday.
