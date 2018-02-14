Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes 32 saves in shootout loss Tuesday

Neuvirth stopped 32 of 36 shots before giving up the only goal in the shootout during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Brian Elliott's core muscle surgery leaves the Flyers' netminding duties mainly in Neuvirth's hands for the next month-plus, and so far he's showing signs of rising to the occasion, making 70 saves in two starts since Elliott went down. His overall numbers on the season aren't exceptional, but Neuvirth should at least see a hefty workload through March and get a chance to collect some wins, even if his save percentage reverts back towards his career .912 mark.