Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes 32 saves in shootout loss Tuesday
Neuvirth stopped 32 of 36 shots before giving up the only goal in the shootout during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.
Brian Elliott's core muscle surgery leaves the Flyers' netminding duties mainly in Neuvirth's hands for the next month-plus, and so far he's showing signs of rising to the occasion, making 70 saves in two starts since Elliott went down. His overall numbers on the season aren't exceptional, but Neuvirth should at least see a hefty workload through March and get a chance to collect some wins, even if his save percentage reverts back towards his career .912 mark.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Looking for strong follow-up•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Prevails in Vegas•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Sunday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes six saves in relief•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Shelled by Caps on Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...