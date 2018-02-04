Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes six saves in relief

Neuvirth made six saves in relief of Alex Lyon during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators on Saturday.

The 29-year-old steadied the Flyers enough to allow them to come back and steal a point, but ultimately, the goaltending for the Flyers has been terrible the last four games without Brian Elliott (lower-body). Lyon and Neuvirth have allowed a combined 17 goals in the past four contests. Elliott cannot come back soon enough for the Flyers and owners alike.