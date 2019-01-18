Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Making slow progress in recovery

Although Neuvirth (lower body) remains without a timetable for his return, the Flyers hope he'll be able to resume skating late next week.

Neuvirth has been dealing with various injuries for most of the 2018-19 campaign, so the Flyers are undoubtedly going to proceed with extreme caution this time around to ensure he's fully healthy before returning to game action. The 30-year-old netminder should still be considered out indefinitely at this point, but a more clear-cut timetable for his recovery should be established once he's able to return to practice with his teammates.