Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Misses practice with illness
Neuvirth missed practice Monday with an illness, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers don't play until Wednesday, but there is still reason for concern here. Brian Elliott missed Philly's final game before the All-Star break, so they could end up finding themselves without either of their top two goalies. If Elliott or Neuvirth can't go Wednesday, Alex Lyon will likely be called up.
