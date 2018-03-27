Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Not quite ready to play

Neuvirth (lower body) will not be available for Tuesday's road game against the Stars, The Inquirer reports.

Petr Mrazek reportedly has received the starting nod while rookie Alex Lyon serves in a backup capacity. However, the Flyers haven't ruled out the possibility of Neuvith returning against the Avalanche in Colorado on Wednesday.

