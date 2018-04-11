Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Not ready for Game 1

Neuvirth (lower body) is still day-to-day and won't be in the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 against the Penguins.

This isn't a huge issue for the Flyers, as Brian Elliott is starting and likely would be even if Neuvirth was healthy. With the 30-year-old still out, Petr Mrazek will serve as Elliott's backup and won't play unless something goes wrong.

