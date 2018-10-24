Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Officially headed to AHL Lehigh Valley

As expected, Neuvirth (groin) will head out on a conditioning assignment in the minors, the club announced Wednesday.

Neuvirth could hit the ground running with the Phantoms and start Wednesday's matchup with AHL Hartford. The minor-league club also has an upcoming back-to-back Saturday and Sunday, which could give the netminder some additional starts. Once Neuvirth returns to the Flyers, the club will likely have to put Calvin Pickard back on waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories