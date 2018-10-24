Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Officially headed to AHL Lehigh Valley

As expected, Neuvirth (groin) will head out on a conditioning assignment in the minors, the club announced Wednesday.

Neuvirth could hit the ground running with the Phantoms and start Wednesday's matchup with AHL Hartford. The minor-league club also has an upcoming back-to-back Saturday and Sunday, which could give the netminder some additional starts. Once Neuvirth returns to the Flyers, the club will likely have to put Calvin Pickard back on waivers.