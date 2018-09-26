Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Out indefinitely
According to general manager Ron Hextall, Neuvirth (groin) remains without a timetable to return, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth has struggled with injuries the last several seasons and has reached the 30-game mark just once since joining the Flyers. Even if healthy, the 30-year-old is unlikely to replace Brian Elliott as the starter -- although the club could opt for a goalie split, something it has done the last few years.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Suffers groin injury Friday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Saves eight shots•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Slated to start Monday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Progressing well after hip surgery•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Going under knife to repair both hips•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Bombarded by Penguins in Game 6 loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...