Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Out indefinitely

According to general manager Ron Hextall, Neuvirth (groin) remains without a timetable to return, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth has struggled with injuries the last several seasons and has reached the 30-game mark just once since joining the Flyers. Even if healthy, the 30-year-old is unlikely to replace Brian Elliott as the starter -- although the club could opt for a goalie split, something it has done the last few years.