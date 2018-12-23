Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Patrolling crease Sunday

Neuvirth will draw the start against the Rangers on Sunday.

Neuvirth has appeared in just two games this season around multiple injuries and, most recently, the birth of his child just last week. The 30-year-old is expected to split time with Carter Hart, the highly-touted rookie netminder. Neuvirth has posted a terrible 6.14 GAA and .719 save percentage this season, so his numbers really can't get much worse at this point.