Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Plays well in relief

Neuvirth made 23 saves and didn't allow a goal in about 36 minutes of relief during a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Monday.

The 30-year-old excelled in relief, but the problem has been consistency. He yielded six goals last Thursday, but the previous Sunday, Neuvirth was great in a 3-2 win. Neuvirth may have earned the next start with this performance, but he's going to have to string together several good start in order to keep highly-touted prospect Carter Hart on the bench. Neuvirth is 1-2-1 with an .865 save percentage and 4.10 GAA in five games this season.