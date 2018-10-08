Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Practices with team Monday

Neuvirth (groin) joined his teammates on the ice for Monday's practice session, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Once Neuvirth is given the green light to return, the expectation is that Calvin Pickard will be sent down to the minors -- however, that would expose Pickard to waivers. An injury to James van Riemsdyk (lower body) could afford the team the ability to carry all three netminders for the time being, but eventually the Flyers will be forced to make a decision on who will serve as the backup to Brian Elliott.