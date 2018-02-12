Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Prevails in Vegas
Neuvirth turned aside 38 of 39 shots in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.
The veteran netminder was fantastic all game long, handing Vegas just its fourth regulation loss at home this season. We don't blame you if you didn't see this one coming -- it was Neuvirth's seventh win of the year and he had mediocre numbers (.911 save percentage, 2.61 GAA) heading into the contest.
