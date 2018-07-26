Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Progressing well after hip surgery
Per general manager Ron Hextall, Neuvirth is "doing extremely well" in his rehab from surgery on both hips, Dave Isaac of the Cherry Hill Courier-Post reports.
Neuvirth finished the final three games of the conference quarterfinals against Pittsburgh in the blue paint, but surgery was necessary for the 30-year-old's longevity in the league. He's considered one of the NHL's strongest backups, recording a .915 save percentage and 2.60 GAA in 22 appearances for the Flyers last year. Neuvirth is poised for at least 25 starts if he can begin the season healthy, and that number could shoot up if starter Brian Elliott (abdomen) isn't ready in time. Fantasy owners should be aware that Philly could quickly turn into a situation that plays the hot hand down the stretch.
