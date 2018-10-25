Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Recalled from stint in minors
Neuvirth (groin) was called back from his conditioning assignment with AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
In his minor-league appearance, Neuvirth gave up three goals on 34 shots for a .912 save percentage. With the Czech back with the Flyers, the organization will need to decide what to do with Calvin Pickard, whether it trades him to another team or opts to place him on waivers and risk losing him for nothing. Brian Elliott will almost certainly get the start versus the Bruins on Thursday, but if fully recovered, Neuvirth could serve as the backup.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Officially headed to AHL Lehigh Valley•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Tenatively set for rehab start•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Closing in on return•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Eyeing return as third Flyers netminder?•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Practices with team Monday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Shifted to IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.