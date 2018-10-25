Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Recalled from stint in minors

Neuvirth (groin) was called back from his conditioning assignment with AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

In his minor-league appearance, Neuvirth gave up three goals on 34 shots for a .912 save percentage. With the Czech back with the Flyers, the organization will need to decide what to do with Calvin Pickard, whether it trades him to another team or opts to place him on waivers and risk losing him for nothing. Brian Elliott will almost certainly get the start versus the Bruins on Thursday, but if fully recovered, Neuvirth could serve as the backup.