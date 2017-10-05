Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Receives start Thursday
Neuvirth will start in goal for Thursday night's contest in Los Angeles, Dave Isaac of USA Today reports.
After Brian Elliott led the Flyers to an Opening Night win in San Jose on Wednesday, Neuvirth will handle the starting duties to give the regular starter a breather. The Czech national has just one win in five career appearances against the Kings, but he's still managed an impressive .929 save percentage and 1.85 GAA against the West Coast squad, making him an intriguing pick in DFS formats.
