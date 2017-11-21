Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Receives starting nod Tuesday
Neuvirth will defend the goal for Tuesday night's matchup with the Canucks, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After serving as the backup goalie for the Flyers' last five games, Neuvirth will return to the starter's net looking to bounce back from his last poor outing. The Czech keeper has been fairly inconsistent when in net, as his last three starts consisted of a 33-save shutout sandwiched between two bad starts that saw him allow at least four goals in each. He'll look to get it going against a Vancouver squad that is averaging 2.55 goals per game this season.
