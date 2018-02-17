Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Records 35 saves
Neuvirth allowed one goal on 36 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday.
Since replacing the injured Brian Elliott (lower body) during a shootout last Saturday, Neuvirth has turned in one great performance and another subpar one. Add this one to the stellar column. One consistent facet of Neuvirth's game, though, is that he's made at least 35 saves in all three of his starts over the last week. He's receiving a ton of work, and the Flyers hope he continues to respond better than he did prior to Elliott's injury. In his first 17 appearances this season, he posted a .911 save percentage.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes 32 saves in shootout loss Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Looking for strong follow-up•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Prevails in Vegas•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Sunday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Makes six saves in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...