Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Records 35 saves

Neuvirth allowed one goal on 36 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Since replacing the injured Brian Elliott (lower body) during a shootout last Saturday, Neuvirth has turned in one great performance and another subpar one. Add this one to the stellar column. One consistent facet of Neuvirth's game, though, is that he's made at least 35 saves in all three of his starts over the last week. He's receiving a ton of work, and the Flyers hope he continues to respond better than he did prior to Elliott's injury. In his first 17 appearances this season, he posted a .911 save percentage.