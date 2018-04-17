Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Remains day-to-day
Neuvirth (lower body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Penguins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Neuvirth last dressed for the Flyers on March 28 against the Avalanche and has missed 25 of the last 26 games. There's no indication of when he may rejoin the lineup, but Philadelphia could certainly use his services after two poor showings from Brian Elliott. Elliott will likely man the net in Game 4 with Neuvirth slated to sit out again.
