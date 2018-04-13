Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Remains sidelined for Game 2
Neuvirth (lower body) won't dress for Friday's Game 2 against the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neuvirth hasn't played since he suffered a lower-body injury March 28 against the Avalanche, and Philadelphia has yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. With Neuvirth still on the shelf, the Flyers will once again roll with Brian Elliott as their starter and Petr Mrazek as their backup against the Penguins on Friday.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Not ready for Game 1•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Considered day-to-day•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Further evaluation coming Thursday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Heads to dressing room•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Returns to net Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Lifted from injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...