Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Remains sidelined for Game 2

Neuvirth (lower body) won't dress for Friday's Game 2 against the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth hasn't played since he suffered a lower-body injury March 28 against the Avalanche, and Philadelphia has yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return. With Neuvirth still on the shelf, the Flyers will once again roll with Brian Elliott as their starter and Petr Mrazek as their backup against the Penguins on Friday.